Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

EQC opened at $28.25 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

