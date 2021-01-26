Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

