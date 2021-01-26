Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $160,952.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $160,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -344.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynga by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.