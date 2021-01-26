Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Callaway Golf posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

