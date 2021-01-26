-$0.18 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.