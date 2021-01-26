Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.