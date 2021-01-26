DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

