Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/15/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/7/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

1/6/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

12/30/2020 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $310.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2020 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

SPOT opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.11.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

