Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

