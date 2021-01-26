Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $304,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PJT Partners by 290.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 23.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.