Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The GEO Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 222,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The GEO Group by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $975.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

