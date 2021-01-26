Nwam LLC Sells 96,006 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,006 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

Shares of TRQ opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

