2,201 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.