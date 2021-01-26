Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

