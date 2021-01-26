Nwam LLC Invests $259,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. KeyCorp began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.25 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

