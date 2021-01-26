Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.