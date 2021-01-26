Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $31.14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.