Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

