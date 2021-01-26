Tiaa Fsb Takes $205,000 Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE FOE opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

