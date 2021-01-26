Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $178,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

