Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.