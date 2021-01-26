Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 198,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

