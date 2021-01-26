Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.12

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.22. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 44,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $82,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.