Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.53. Walmart reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 59.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 16.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

