State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 278.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,699,024 shares of company stock worth $121,679,173. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.