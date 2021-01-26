Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,459 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

