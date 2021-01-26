Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,762 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE:STM opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.