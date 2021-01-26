Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

