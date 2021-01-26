Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%.

VERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth $2,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $1,736,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $41.63 on Friday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

