AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVEO. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

