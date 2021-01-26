Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $89.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

