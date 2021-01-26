Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 727.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

