Pendal Group Limited Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

