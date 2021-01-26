Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after buying an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,482 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 164,946 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

