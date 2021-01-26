Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Systemax were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYX opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $256,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,354 shares of company stock worth $7,006,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

