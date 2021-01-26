CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 292,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $133.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

