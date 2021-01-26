2,014 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Shares of AAP opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

