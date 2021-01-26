Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 938 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 938 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,203.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,093.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

