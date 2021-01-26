Pendal Group Limited Invests $297,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE:TECK opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.