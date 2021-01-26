Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Buys 600 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

