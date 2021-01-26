Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 15,208 Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.