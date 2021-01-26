Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

