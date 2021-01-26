The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

