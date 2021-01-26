Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

