60,136 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 95.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

NJAN opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

