Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of FINX stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $47.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.