Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $156.30.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.