Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,312 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10,794.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirova increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average of $246.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

