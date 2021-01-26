Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $257.09 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

