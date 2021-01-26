Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after buying an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.